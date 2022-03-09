By Madi Klabo
VCTR Student Writer
Peer appreciation, senior boys playing volleyball, and a dancing queen were some of the highlights found in last week’s 2022 Snow Week at Valley City High School.
The week started off humbly, with dress up days to kick off the festivities that ramped up as the week progressed. On Thursday, the senior and junior boys battled valiantly to play the coveted staff round of PowderBuff volleyball. The seniors eventually played, and lost to the staff who by doing so is hoping to start another win streak after last year’s first loss for the annual tradition. Friday continued to pick up the pace, with the Snow Week Pep Rally, taking place between 2:45 and roughly 3:20 p.m. During this pep rally, VCHS staff member and social studies teacher Mr. Dan Bjorum was crowned the “dancing queen” voted by the cheers of the students as several staff participants danced to viral dancing trends. After his win, he was able to crown this year’s Snowball King and Queen, out of the Snowball Court.
In last week’s edition of the Times-Record, you were given the preliminary Snowball Court of King nominees, Andrew Berntson, Eric Ingstad, and Tucker Orner, and Queen nominees Amber Knutson, Mara Bjornson, and Peyton Pederson. Our king and queen, as nominated by the senior class and voted on by the entire school were Tucker Orner and Amber Knutson, respectively. After this, the pep rally continued with games and trivia for chosen winter activities and sports participants.
Finally, on Saturday evening, senior high students attended the annual Snowball Dance, hosted in the Cafeteria. The memories and photos from that night will continue to bring joy for the years to come.
And just like that, another Snow Week has came and went. Each year has brought new and creative opportunities for students, and this was no different. As a senior, it’s hard to let go of this week and all that it has brought for our school and class in the past, but moving forward, we still have the memories of that last Snow Week as we go on to bigger and better things.
Be sure and pick up your Wed., March 9th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.