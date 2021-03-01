Good morning Valley City and welcome to March 1st and back to winter this morning. BUT never fear, as with all the seasons, North Dakota weather is looking to make a quick change and bring us back into spring like temps coming this week.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 44. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. East wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
