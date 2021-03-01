Snowstorm, March 1st

Good morning Valley City and welcome to March 1st and back to winter this morning. BUT never fear, as with all the seasons, North Dakota weather is looking to make a quick change and bring us back into spring like temps coming this week.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 44. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. East wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Recommended for you