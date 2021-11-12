Public Works Sand Truck

Pedestrians and drivers be careful. Mother Nature decided it was time for a little winter in Valley City and it is a little icy on the streets and sidewalks.

Sand trucks are out!

Upcoming weather:

Saturday
Snow likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Light south southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening.
Monday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South southeast wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West northwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Recommended for you