The National Weather Service in Bismarck issued the following snow warning for our area via social media, with four inches of snow possible tonight into Friday afternoon.
Roads will become snow-covered and travel will be hazardous as a result of strong northwest winds. Visibility will be reduced, and light freezing rain may afflict the western or south central regions. The snow potential is highest from Jamestown to Valley City and stretching down to the southeastern corner of the state, including Lisbon.
Citing the impending weather, Valley City announced via social media today that the city will be picking up Christmas Trees, January 13 instead of Friday, January 14th as previously noted.
You are asked to remove based, plastic bags and any ornaments or foreign objects from the tree and put them in with the regular garbage, or they will not be able to pick up the trees. If you have any questions please call 701-845-0380.
The city also asks that citizens ensure snow is cleared from dumpsters and garbage cans to assist in clean-up.
The NWS urges that you allow extra space for braking while you’re out driving, and don’t go out without checking road conditions.