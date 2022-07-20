Smith Lumber Company is ready to re-open their doors with a celebration for the community after working hard on expanding their business.
“This is huge for us, it’s huge for Valley City,” said Brenda Derheim, co-owner of Smith Lumber Company. “The community has been so appreciative of what we’ve done, and so we want to give the community a party to thank them for supporting us through all this.”
Smith Lumber is holding a grand re-opening event this Friday to celebrate the completion of their storefront addition that was years in the making.
“It’s been about three years since we first started working on plans and getting the dream to come alive,” said Derheim.
During this process of adding to their business, Derheim wanted to include the customers and community in their dream. Their input was vital to the completion of the addition.
“The things we added in mostly in the store are things customers have requested or just things we heard are missing in the community,” Derheim told the Times-Record. “We brought them in to help people shop local. Valley City is a great town and we need to embrace all that Valley City has to offer.”
To house the new items that their customers requested, Smith Lumber added square footage to their facility.
“We did a major addition, and we added 13,000 square feet to our store,” Derheim said. “It’s more than triple the size of our store.”
The foundation for the new addition began with some simple questions.
“We started (with) ground work for how we will expand, where will the structure be, what are we putting in it, what are people asking for,” said Derheim.
As a company, Smith Lumber has come a long way since they first started as a lumber yard.
“When we first started out eight years ago, we went from a turn of the century lumber yard, basically a contractor’s lumber yard, to putting up a new facility and adding hardware. We outgrew that space, so we did this major expansion. Now, we are more like a home center,” Derheim said. “We’ve expanded our customer base by doing the expansion.”
Friday’s Grand Re-opening event will consist of a barbecue cook-off, refreshments from Brockopp Brewery and music DJ’ed by Paul Leier.
“It’s going to be a super fun event. Our vendors are going to be cooking for us, and you will get to visit with our vendors about what they provide Smith Lumber Company,” Derheim said. “Then from 4-6p.m., buy a plate for $5, and you get to go to all the vendors and get a sampling of their cooking and vote on which vendor has the best food.”
There are a variety of Smith Lumber’s vendors that will participate in the cook-off. Some of the vendors that aren’t available Friday are sponsoring door prizes at the event.
“We have a handful of vendors that will be here,” Derheim said. “We have our building supply vendor here for our lumber and stuff for construction. Our vendor for our main line of construction screws will be here, our metal vendor, and there’s other ones too. We’ve got a good variety of vendors from all different areas of our store.”
In addition to the re-opening event on Friday, Smith Lumber is holding a bucket sale this week from Sunday to Friday.
“The bucket sale is awesome, because every person wants different things. It’s one of those sales where you get to purchase whatever you want on sale,” said Derheim. “With the bucket sale, you buy the bucket for $4.25 and anything that fits in that bucket, minus power tools, is 20 percent off.”
With these new changes, Smith Lumber hopes to become a place that fulfills the needs of their customers.
“Our goal is to be a destination for people to come shop at, so we keep bringing in things that people are looking for to fulfill their needs,” Derheim said.
