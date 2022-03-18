Smith Lumber Company has expanded considerably over the past few years, growing from a specialty lumberyard and coal distributor with roots that can be traced back to the earliest days of Valley City into an enormous one-stop hardware destination, all with the goal of keeping business in and drawing customers to Valley City.
“We have added probably about 20,000 items to our store,” Brenda Durheim said, describing the expansion process, which began shortly before COVID struck the world. Despite the disruptions that caused, SLC has fearlessly sought to expand itself, growing both in terms of square footage and employees, and with each wave of growth, it offers more and more goods and services. Most recently they’ve taken in the Husqvarna parts, service and repair of S&S Electric, following its owners retirement. Along with the work, they’ve also retained some of S&S expertise.
“When we had the opportunity to bring the Husqvarna line in, (Ken Schmitz is) retiring, it was a perfect fit for us,” Tim Durheim, owner of SLC, said. “Just goes great with all we’re doing here. It’s just one more step with all the lawn and garden care … We’re bringing two of his employees along, which is awesome, keep them a job and it just gives us the ability to take care of his customers better. That’s our biggest goal is to be able to still provide the great service to his customers that he’s built that relationship, we’re hoping to just bring that into our business with sales, parts and service.”
