Special to Times-Record
Valley City, ND - Smith Lumber Company of Valley City, has been named to LBM Journal magazine’s LBM Century Club, in recognition of the company’s 100 years of service to its community.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Special to Times-Record
Valley City, ND - Smith Lumber Company of Valley City, has been named to LBM Journal magazine’s LBM Century Club, in recognition of the company’s 100 years of service to its community.
“We’re honoring lumber yards with a century or more of service to their communities and to our industry,” says LBM Journal Publisher and Executive Editor Rick Schumacher. “For more than 100 years, these companies have been supplying builders, homeowners and remodelers with building materials-all while providing a livelihood for generations of workers. That’s no small thing. The LBM Century Club was created to recognize and celebrate these companies for all they’ve done, and for standing the test of time.”
Since 1923, Smith Lumber Company has served customers without fail. LBM dealers like this have weathered economic storms with resilience and have adapted to ever-changing trends in housing, business management, environmental requirements and design trends, and have kept communities strong along the way.
Members of the LBM Century Club, which is sponsored by Epicor, will be recognized on the LBM Journal magazine’s website, LBMJournal.com. In addition, members who are in attendance will be honored at a special reception at the LBM Strategies Conference 2023.
Congratulations to Tim, Brenda and the Smith Lumber crew!
About LBM Journal
LBM Journal is the leading media company serving America’s lumber and building material industry. Now in its 20th year, LBM Journal delivers the latest information on products, industry trends and business insights via a print magazine, the LBM Daily e-newsletter, and the LBMJournal.com website. LBM Strategies Conference 2023, will be held in Charlotte, NC, October 11-13, 2023.
Be sure and pick up your August 18th-20th Times-Record weekend edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.