Smith Lumber Company held nothing back in hosting a grand celebration Friday, marking a milestone expansion for their business and showcasing the friends and community support the business has earned over the years.
“We are so thankful that the community has embraced us, and that has been huge,” Brenda Derheim, co-owner of Smith Lumber Company, said. “The community has really been (supportive) and that’s why we did it this way, this was more of a party thing, and this was … a thank you to the community.”