Healthier You Nutrition celebrates its fourth year in Valley City this July, and proprietor Kassie Lacina continues to serve up a stunning selection of shakes and teas which do the body – and the tastebuds – wonders.
“We would call it a health bar. What we offer is like meal replacement – sort of like a healthy bar,” Lacina told the Times-Record. “Our shakes are 200 calories, 24 grams of proteins, so they are designed to fill you and provide you all your essential macronutrients.”
Their teas, meanwhile, offer potential for pep without the drawbacks of coffee.
“We have teas which are very popular, those are energizing, low to no sugar,” Lacina said. “So there’s no crash and there’s also vitamins in those as well.”
For Lacina, the benefits of Healthier You’s products are not simply in their health benefit, but in the convenience they offer.
“What I personally love about it is that it’s so convenient,” Lacina said. “I can bring a shake with me if I’m out and about, I can just grab a shake, it’s so much easier and it’s all in there. You don’t have to think about it, it’s not like ‘how many vegetables do I need, how many pieces of fruit, how many grams of a steak?’ It’s just one meal, just ready for you to enjoy. And they taste amazing, so you can’t go wrong with that.”
