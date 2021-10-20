Things got real slimy real quick at Jefferson Elementary, as staff, teachers, students and members of the community celebrated the Library Fundraiser reaching its goal. The driving force behind the fundraiser was this: if the goal was met by its deadline, everyone would get to enjoy seeing well-known folks in the community and school get slimed! Both Washington and Jefferson elementary schools had a $1,000 goal. Jefferson’s reward was the sliming, and Washington, since they too met theirs, is to participate in a fun day of inflatable games this coming Thursday.
