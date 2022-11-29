SkyLanesNewLanes

Sky Lanes has continued to grow since the start of 2022, with many quality of life changes expanding the fun it can provide and restoring it to its place as a community hotspot.

“The machines were old, outdated, we needed tons of pins, there weren’t even enough pins to keep all eight lanes going,” Tammy Drake, owner of Sky Lanes, told the Times-Record. “There’s no parts, there’s no nothing. It needed to be resurfaced, it needed lots of different things.”

Recommended for you