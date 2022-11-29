Sky Lanes has continued to grow since the start of 2022, with many quality of life changes expanding the fun it can provide and restoring it to its place as a community hotspot.
“The machines were old, outdated, we needed tons of pins, there weren’t even enough pins to keep all eight lanes going,” Tammy Drake, owner of Sky Lanes, told the Times-Record. “There’s no parts, there’s no nothing. It needed to be resurfaced, it needed lots of different things.”
Sky Lanes was awarded a $40,000 tourism grant in January by the city, though this grant had some stipulations – a claw back agreement was signed, requiring that they maintain the business for a number of years or be liable to repay the grant money based on a proration.
The Economic Development Corporation also approved $10,000 for quality of place improvements, to help further establish the bowling alley as a recreational activity area for adults and youth living or visiting the Sheyenne River Valley Area.
For Drake, the motivation for keeping the bowling alley going ties into the clear importance it has to the community, and particularly with the passion of Mary Berntson, owner of Prairie Frame Shop in Valley City, who has been keeping the many bowling leagues in Valley running and thriving.
Read the full story in your November 29th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.