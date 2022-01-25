When Tammy Drake took over Sky Lanes last year, the building had been shut down for over a year. The original plan had not been to bring it back, but upon hearing just how important the bowling alley was to league bowlers and the community, Drake changed her mind.
“We are not bowlers, we did not understand,” Drake said. “We were going to turn it into storage units, but the bowling association came to us and asked us to please leave it a bowling alley.”
Now, Sky Lanes is ready to welcome back the area’s bowlers — not just the league and tourney players, who have already been reliably returning to bowl their games, but everyone, adults and families. Among a long list of new additions and changes to the old bowling alley is the expansion of its Friday “Rock ’n’ Bowl” hours to be more accommodating to families. Now the night is divided into 6-to-8 p.m. slots for families and the usual 9 p.m. to midnight slots. The earlier session costs only $10 per person, including shoes; the later session is an hour longer at only $15 per person.
“It’s a sport that not a lot of people think about, but it’s a sport … for all ages,” Drake said. “It’s fun, it’s a sport you can do in North Dakota.”
With long winters and frigid wind chills on the horizon for the valley, there’s even more reason to seek the shelter of Sky Lanes, and the new expansion has been a lot of cost and labor, but has seen a considerable array of new features added to the alley. They now serve more than just frozen pizzas, for one.
“We do our own pizzas, we do french fries, corn dogs,” Drake said. “We’re going to expand the menu by next year, we’re putting in an all-new hood system. Currently this is all we can do with the hood system that we have, by next year we hope to have regular meals for people who just want to come up here to eat.”
