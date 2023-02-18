The Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center has announced its raffle winners:
The Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center has announced its raffle winners:
Health spa gift basket - Al Karn.
$500 off tire purchase (provided by Bitz Tire and Tires Only) - Kristen Lindgren
Vehicle Service - Dawn Dieterle
Outdoor Table and Chair - Muriel Hintz
Set of four wooden stools - Aaron Baldwin
3 foot folding scrabble table - Kelly Roerbeck
Power Charging Station - Greg Schulz
SkillsUSA would like to thank all the businesses that made a contribution to this fundraiser. Their support is greatly appreciated.
