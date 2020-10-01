At the Barnes County Highway Department, the remnants of what used to be traffic signs sit in a corner, unusable, unreadable. One of them, a stop sign posted on a blind intersection, was shot up and utterly destroyed just hours after being put up. It had been brand new.
Vandalism to railroad signs, hazard signs, and many others have cost the county $10,000 this year. That’s $10,000 spent taking down damaged signs, ordering new ones and having crews put them up—and taxpayers pay the bill.
It’s not the monetary costs that are most concerning about the damage done to county road signs.
“I’m really concerned,” Jamie Smith, with the Barnes County Highway Department, says. “They are destroying stop signs. Somebody’s going get hurt, or worse yet killed. That’s what I’m afraid of.”
Stop signs, along with other road signs, are placed for the safety of those on the road. Some of these stop signs are on blind intersections, places where that drivers’ ability to read that sign may be the difference between life and death.
“I want to bring it to people’s attention because it needs to stop,” Smith says. “People are so ‘inconvenienced’ by signs that they’re willing to destroy them and put people’s lives at risk. It’s selfish. To do this is just a blatant disregard for people’s safety.”
