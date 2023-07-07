The annual Sibley Days celebration will be held Saturday, July 8th with festivities beginning at 9 a.m. for the kids fishing derby and at 10 a.m. children can enjoy the kids carnival, a coins in the sand hunt and making tie-dye t-shirts.
The carnival and related activities are for children 12 and under. Kids can either bring their own white t-shirt to dye or purchase one on site for a small fee. The dye is being donated by Crystal’s Classic Creation, C-Store and Saloon.
After the carnival and other kids events wrap up at 11 a.m., hot dogs and ice cream will be served in the park. Parade begins at 1 p.m., featuring many unique entries, bingo at the Saloon at 3 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. free-will offering supper in the park. In the event of bad weather the meal will be held at the Saloon. The day of fun wraps up with the band “Brother Jukebox” playing at the Saloon from 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
To enter the parade, or for more information, contact 701-213-1097.