Sibley Days Races

The annual Sibley Days celebration will be held Saturday, July 8th with festivities beginning at 9 a.m. for the kids fishing derby and at 10 a.m. children can enjoy the kids carnival, a coins in the sand hunt and making tie-dye t-shirts.

The carnival and related activities are for children 12 and under. Kids can either bring their own white t-shirt to dye or purchase one on site for a small fee. The dye is being donated by Crystal’s Classic Creation, C-Store and Saloon.

