K-12 students host Hi-Liner Art Show at the HAC
Valley City High School hosted their third annual kindergarten through 12th grade art show recently with hundreds of pieces on display for students, family and friends to enjoy.
The art show displays a vast variety of talents from the youngest Picassos to the mature artists with many experiences. The art show looks to teach these young artists that their pieces are worthy and that the community love to share in watching their talent grow.
VCHS art instructors, Mrs. Stephani Krueger and Mrs. Brenna Schroeder, share that the art show promotes the students, their skills while also involving and welcoming the community in to the art program. Mrs. Krueger also said that she would never be able to pick one favorite piece of art because all of them are her favorite. “Art is in the eye of the beholder and all art is beautiful.” Well said Mrs. Krueger!
Valley City Public School art show always offer an amazing experience. These community events show how strong our bond is with the community and how the beauty of art emphasizes our daily lives.
Be sure and pick up your May 16th Times-Record edition to read stories, and see photos from the art show, and more.
