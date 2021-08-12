Life on the prairie in the early 20th century was difficult for men and women, as they worked hard to provide for themselves and their families. This is the story of two friends, Blanche Fridd and Clara (Aldahl) Beadle, young women of Barnes County who made life bright for those around them.
They focused on educating others, bringing music and art to the community, hosting gatherings for friends throughout the state, and living the fullest life possible. They were two of the many extraordinary women who brought some light to what was often a tough, lonely living as the West was being settled.
And though both of them lived relatively short lives, both Blanche and Clara were memorialized for the exceptional beauty they brought to the world simply by living in it.
