City County Health raises awareness while offering connection and support to individuals, caregivers and families of Barnes County
June has been titled as Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.
City-County Health District and Alzheimer’s Association – Minnesota & ND Chapter are raising awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia. Alzheimer’s is not normal gaining. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.
“If you or a loved one are experiencing memory loss, our community is coming together to host the Sheyenne Valley Memory Cafe,” states Theresa Will, City-County Health District Administrator. A memory café is an opportunity for individuals with dementia or early onset Alzheimer’s to gather together and connect with others. Caregivers and family members are invited to join the Memory Café as well.
The first Sheyenne Valley Memory Café will be held on Thursday, June 29 in the Legacy Place Community Room, located at 570 13th Street NE in Valley City with coffee and dessert served from 1-3 p.m. A brief program will start at 1:30 p.m.
Beginning in September 2023, the Sheyenne Valley Memory Café will meet monthly and provide a brief program. The location will change each month.
For more information, call City-County Health District at 845-8518 or follow @SheyenneValleyMemoryCafe on Facebook.
