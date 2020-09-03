Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals, a group focused on advocating for stray or abandoned animals, will host its animal Spay/Neuter Week September 21-25, offering a 15% discount plus a $25 SVFA incentive to help pay for spaying/neutering your pet.
Every year, around 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized. The main reason for this deadly solution to overpopulation? Owners failing to spay/neuter their companion animals. You can save animals' lives by taking advantage of this great opportunity the SVFA is offering.
