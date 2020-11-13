Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals is holding its first meeting for what they have named the “Dog Park Committee” at the Eagles Club on Tuesday, November 17th. This group of folks is looking to move forward on building a second dog park in Valley City, expanding the number of places for furry friends to safely run and play.
