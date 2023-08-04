RiverFest

As you've all been carefully watching the weather and patiently waiting for that little rain icon to go away, so have we. Unfortunately, due to the forecasted heavy rains and thunderstorms we have decided to POSTPONE tomorrow's event to SUNDAY, AUGUST 6TH.  

We want to make sure everyone is able to make accommodations to their travel plans as we know many of you are coming from out of town - some as far away as 3 or 4 hours! We also know that this date may not work for all of you, but we still want to encourage everyone to come out Sunday morning for this float!  

