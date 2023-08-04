As you've all been carefully watching the weather and patiently waiting for that little rain icon to go away, so have we. Unfortunately, due to the forecasted heavy rains and thunderstorms we have decided to POSTPONE tomorrow's event to SUNDAY, AUGUST 6TH.
We want to make sure everyone is able to make accommodations to their travel plans as we know many of you are coming from out of town - some as far away as 3 or 4 hours! We also know that this date may not work for all of you, but we still want to encourage everyone to come out Sunday morning for this float!
Here are the updated details of the event:
Event Date: Sunday, August 6th
Event Venue: National Fish Hatchery (11515 River Road Valley City, ND 58072)
Registration/Check In: 8:30 – 10:00 a.m.
Shuttle Times: 8:30 – 10:00 a.m. (Please review shuttle information below - there will only be shuttles from 8:30 - 10:00 a.m.)
Parking: Please park at Chautauqua Park – there will be parking attendants to help you.
Location: National Fish Hatchery (please contact frsp@nd.gov for any inquiries about Fort Ransom's launch)
• The shuttle will run from 8:30 - 10:00 a.m.
• You will drop your kayak off at the National Fish Hatchery (the launch point). There will be volunteers there to help unload and carry them to a designated holding area.
• You will leave your kayak at the launch point (kayak will be supervised by RiverFest staff) and drive to Chautauqua Park to park.
• Park your vehicle (and trailers) at Chautauqua Park. There will be volunteers directing parking. This will allow you to have your vehicle at the end of the float for easy access.
• There will be a shuttle pickup location in the loop by the fishing dock marked with a black folding sign saying "Shuttle". The shuttle will pick you up there.
• The shuttle will drop you back off at the launch point at the National Fish Hatchery.
• If you plan to kayak back to the launch point, there will be some parking opportunities at the NFH.
• Please note, there will not be a shuttle running after the float.
Registration and Check In:
• There will be registration and check in tables at the launch site.
• If you preregistered, please check in to receive your participation bag including your t-shirt.
• The raffle drawing will be held at the Rec Center Gym on Saturday, August 5th at 1:00 p.m.
• You do not need to be present to win.
• If you win, you can pick up your prize on Sunday.
• All registrations before August 1st automatically received one raffle ticket (single registration) or two raffle tickets (household registration).
• A scenic cruise down the Sheyenne River Valley National Scenic Byway with the Bridge City Cruisers! All cars are welcome to this event and you do not need to be a part of the Cruisers to participate! Meet at the Rosebud Visitor Center parking lot and depart at 5:30 p.m. The cruise will go to the Hannaford Mercantile Co. - please bring $12 for your meal (the food is phenomenal!) PLEASE RSVP for this event to the Bridge City Cruisers so Hannaford Mercantile Co. knows how many to prepare for.
• The Valley Parks Craft and Vendor Show will be located at the Rec Center Gym from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
◦ 140 4th Street SW Valley City, ND 58072
• As of now, there will be two food vendors and 36 vendor booths! If you’re in town, come out and visit some of our local artisans!
• Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the National Fish Hatchery.
• The shuttle will run from 8:30 until 10:00 for transportation back to the launch point from Chautauqua Park. Please review the shuttle section of this email for shuttle information.
• The launch begins at 10:00 a.m. from the National Fish Hatchery
• Please wear your lifejackets!! Kayaking on the river can be extremely dangerous, and one way to ensure the safety of all participants is to wear your lifejackets!
• There will no longer be a craft and vendor show at Chautauqua Park! (We’re sorry there’s no longer the “Fest” after RiverFest – darn it, Mother Nature!) The Craft and Vendor Show will be held Saturday at the Rec Center.
• If you are looking for a great spot to eat after the event, Valley City has some delicious restaurants to go to!
◦ The Valley City Town and Country Club
◦ Other Fast Food Restaurants
▪ Dairy Queen/Subway (check for hours)
We're excited to see everyone this weekend! Again, we apologize for any inconveniences this might cause!