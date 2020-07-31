Here’s something to put on your calendar if you haven’t yet: RiverFest 2020 (check out the article in the Friday, July 24th Times-Record for all the details).
This week-long kayak/canoe launch runs from August 1st to August 8th and if you register to participate, you’ll be taking part in a nationally-recognized event.
You can register online at Eventbrite.com under Sheyenne RiverFest, opening the door to prize opportunities and supporting the Sheyenne River’s continued conservation and recreational development.
Read the full story in your Friday, July 31st Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office or an electronic edition online at www.times-online.com