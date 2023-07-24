Sheyenne RiverFest is back with a thrilling lineup of activities and festivities. This year's Riverfest promises an unforgettable experience for participants and visitors alike, combining a breathtaking float down the Sheyenne River, craft and vendor show, food trucks, and games at Chautauqua Park.
August 5th, paddlers from all over the Midwest will launch from either the National Fish Hatchery, north of Valley City, or from Fort Ransom State Park.
At the completion of the float from the National Fish Hatchery, there will be a Craft and Vendor Show at Chautauqua Park. All are invited to attend and discover unique handmade crafts, locally produced goods, along with a variety of products from talented artisans and vendors.
An excellent opportunity to support local businesses while finding one-of-a-kind treasures. The Craft and Vendor Show will also feature food vendors perfect for lunch or just a snack.
A Sheyenne RiverFest raffle drawing will also be held at the park. All proceeds, from the raffle, will go towards the development of the Sheyenne River Water Trail, which is currently being developed to be North Dakota’s only National Water Trail. The funds will be used for accessible docks, updated landings, and signage to increase safety and accessibility on the water. Prizes include: three adult kayaks, inflatable kayak, grill, cooler, hand-crafted paddle, gift cards, and more. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Gaukler Family Wellness Center, Rosebud Visitor Center, and Bjornson Golf Course.
No matter first-timer or a seasoned veteran paddler, all are encouraged to come out and enjoy a beautiful morning on the water, meet paddlers from all over the state, and take in the beauty of the Sheyenne River Valley.
Registration is open with two registration options: Single ($20) and household ($50). All participants that register are guaranteed a t-shirt and a free raffle ticket (if registered before August 1st) to the Sheyenne RiverFest raffle drawing.
Come out to Sheyenne RiverFest 2023 – the area’s largest water festival!