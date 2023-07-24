RiverFest

Sheyenne RiverFest is back with a thrilling lineup of activities and festivities. This year's Riverfest promises an unforgettable experience for participants and visitors alike, combining a breathtaking float down the Sheyenne River, craft and vendor show, food trucks, and games at Chautauqua Park.

August 5th, paddlers from all over the Midwest will launch from either the National Fish Hatchery, north of Valley City, or from Fort Ransom State Park.  

