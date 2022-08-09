RiverFest

A collection of kayaks made leisurely pace down the rambling, rolling waters of the Sheyenne River on Saturday, brightly colored and sleek as they navigated the river from beyond the Hi-Line Bridge and back to the embrace of Chautauqua Park.

And as is so often the case, for Sheyenne RiverFest participants, the journey matters far more than the destination.

