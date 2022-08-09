A collection of kayaks made leisurely pace down the rambling, rolling waters of the Sheyenne River on Saturday, brightly colored and sleek as they navigated the river from beyond the Hi-Line Bridge and back to the embrace of Chautauqua Park.
And as is so often the case, for Sheyenne RiverFest participants, the journey matters far more than the destination.
“There’s a lot of research about quality of life,” Mary Lee Nielson, outgoing marketing coordinator for RiverFest, said. “Being out in nature, on the river, it tends to bring your blood pressure down … there’s tons of positives to being out in nature.”
