The Sheyenne River National Scenic Byway Committee will host the Sheyenne RiverFest 2021 August 6th-8th.
The event began with a world-record canoe/kayak launch at two sites along the 63-mile byway in Fort Ransom and Valley City two years ago followed by tours, booths, prize drawings and other activities in both locations. RiverFest 2021, August 6th-8th will carry on the tradition and provide fun filled days for friends and family to enjoy.
