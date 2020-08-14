Sheyenne RiverFest week is over! The week-long event brought many new kayakers and canoers from all over North Dakota and Minnesota. Though it was the second annual RiverFest, this year’s event had many firsts: it was the first time participants could register online; first time the event ran for a whole week; first time to try out the new sites at the Sheyenne National Grasslands; and first time there were maps of the launch and landing sites available online and in print.
