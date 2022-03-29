A water trail with accessible landings from the north end of Lake Ashtabula covering 199 contiguous river miles to the east end of the Sheyenne National Grassland- that’s the goal of the Sheyenne River Water Trail Advisory Committee. The committee is comprised of partners of the Sheyenne RiverFest in response to the interest of paddlers to have an organized trail with safe landings along the scenic Sheyenne River. The Advisory Committee has been meeting for almost two years putting together grant applications and a water trail management plan. Grant awards of almost half a million dollars are bringing the trail into reality. Funds will be used to enhance existing landings by adding amenities and to create additional landings that will provide designated routes ranging from 1 – 8 hour paddle times.
Designated routes will provide varying degrees of difficulty with the goal of providing a unique recreation opportunity for all users. A tentative plan is ready and the Advisory Committee is looking for input from the public and also in gauging interest in forming a paddle group at two meetings at the end of the month. Meetings will include a presentation of the trail and group discussion.
The first meeting is at Fort Ransom State Park Visitor Center on March 29th at 7pm.
Second meeting to be held March 31st, 7 p.m., at the Valley City Eagles Club.
For more information contact vcmarylee@gmail.com or call 701-840-1580.
Be sure and pick up your Tuesday, March 29th Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.