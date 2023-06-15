The North Dakota Water Education Foundation is again hosting water tours this summer across North Dakota. These tours offer a firsthand look at North Dakota’s critical water issues and initiatives. The public is invited to participate in each of the day-long tours happening throughout the summer.
The first tour will highlight the Sheyenne River Valley. The Sheyenne River is a 591-mile-long river flowing through seven counties in eastern North Dakota. The river is home to a fish hatchery, state park, dams, and recreational facilities. Participants will visit the Baldhill Dam and Lake Ashtabula. The tour will highlight progress on the flood control project in Valley City, provide critical information on the impact aquatic nuisance species are having on water systems in the area, and stop at the Ronald Regan Minuteman Missile Site. The tour begins and ends in Valley City, Thursday, June 15th, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.