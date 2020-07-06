featured
Sheyenne Care Center Residents 100% Negative, Staff 3 Positive From July 2nd Testing
The Sheyenne Care Center administrator Craig Christianson received notice, as of July 5th, that 3 employee’s results from testing on July 2nd came back positive for the COVID-19. The three employees who were identified have been contacted and have been without symptoms and have no signs of being sick.
Christianson shares that this has always been one of the biggest concerns with this virus and staff who are asymptomatic. All residents testing came back 100% negative results.
To protect our residents and other staff Sheyenne Care Center has stopped all visitation until further notice, this includes internal visitation and outside visitation.
If you have any questions contact Sheyenne Care Center at 701-845-8222.
