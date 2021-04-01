Special to Times-Record
On March 31st Sheyenne Care Center CEO Craig Christianson shared a letter with families and friends of residents at the center on their Facebook page:
Sheyenne Care Center COVID test occurred on Monday (3/29/2021). The test result from the Monday COVID test identified a positive case which means that restrictions for Special Care Unit residents will temporarily close visitation at this time. All other resident areas will continue with scheduled visitation.
If positive test results occur, residents will be moved into isolation immediately. The nurse will notify a family member immediately of a positive test result. The positive COVID test result requires staff to move the resident onto our isolation area, located on the 4th floor. Employees testing positive employees are sent home in isolation until cleared to return to work.
We continue to offer residents and workers the COVID vaccine. If you would like your loved one to receive the vaccine, please contact our Social Service representative and visit them on the procedure we need to follow. We do need consent from either the resident or their guardian before the vaccine is provided.
Our next COVID testing period is Monday, April 5th,. Please continue to be safe, wear a mask, wash hands, frequently sanitize, and social distance to protect yourself and others from this virus.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the nurse manager in the area in which your loved one lives.
Thank you
and be safe.
Craig Christianson,
CEO