Gaige Michael Green was arrested in October of 2021, for a wide litany of crimes including terrorizing, aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer.
The Times-Record reported Green’s guilty plea in a previous edition, but the circumstances of his arrest are worth relaying, as documented in the case report compiled by the Valley City police officers involved in the arrest.
It began in the early hours of the morning on October 9th, when a call came in from a young woman who reported to dispatch that the man she was driving with had begun to act and drive erratically. She provided an approximate location near the city lagoon south of VC on 25th Avenue. As officers approached the scene, they were told by the victim that she could see the man’s coming at her and she was afraid she’d be run over. Activating their emergency lights, police raced to the scene.
