Blake Shape decided she wanted to celebrate her 7th birthday different this year then most kids. She decided, with the help of her family, to ask the communities around her to donate supplies to help homeless pets at the James River Humane Society. “Animals are something that Blake holds near and dear to her heart,” mom Heather Shape, says. In fact mom shares, “I am beyond proud that Blake decided to give back for her birthday. She is such an animal lover and I know the donations were much needed. Thank you to all for your support and help.”
The Shape family would like to thank the Valley City businesses: Valley City Times-Record, Stoudt-Miller Inc., and Urban Couture for being drop off collection sites.