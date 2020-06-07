Severe thunderstorms expected to fire up later this afternoon with a threat for hail greater than 2 inches, wind over 75 mph, possible tornadoes, and heavy rain leading to localized flash flooding.
This Afternoon
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 98. Breezy, with a south wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 65. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a northwest wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.