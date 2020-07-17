National Weather Service is predicting severe thunderstorms late afternoon, into the evening, Friday with a possibility of lingering overnight with significant wind gusts exceeding 75 mph, hail 2 inches or greater, and brief tornadoes. Additionally, localized flash flooding is possible.
There is still uncertainty on specific timing, however isolated to scattered thunderstorms should develop this afternoon west, with a few supercells possible. These storms are expected to merge into a line and then move east and southeast this evening and may not exit the region until overnight tonight.
At this time, greatest chance of severe thunderstorms exists in the late afternoon through the evening, but may linger into the overnight hours. Initially, isolated to scattered supercells may develop in central or eastern ND, then merge into a line of thunderstorms that will move east or southeast across the region into MN.