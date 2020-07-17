The National Weather Service held a severe weather briefing this afternoon, covering these key points:
• Severe thunderstorms are likely later today (Friday).
• Timing: Late afternoon into the evening, possibly lingering overnight.
• Primary Threats: Significant wind gusts exceeding 75 mph, hail 2 inches or greater, and brief tornadoes. Additionally, localized flash flooding is possible.
• Hot/muggy conditions may lead to head index values around 100 across southeast ND this afternoon, impacting outdoor activities before thunderstorms develop.
The NWS reminds those who are camping or planning outdoor activities during this time to have a way to receive warnings and have a plan to seek shelter in a sturdy structure if severe weather arises. A camper is NOT a safe shelter from strong wind.