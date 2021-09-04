Valley City, ND – September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when The Valley City Barnes County Public Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and your local library work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
Read the full story in your September 3rd-5th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.