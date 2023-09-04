In the late 1800s, the second part of the Industrial Revolution was at its peak in the United States. Rapidly evolving innovations in manufacturing and technological systems created explosive growth in urban areas. Large-scale iron and steel production fed the ever-expanding railroad networks, telegraph lines began connecting previously isolated rural areas, and the country’s prosperity grew.
The average American worker at that time had to work 12-hour days, 7 days a week to manage a basic living. The wealthy business owners were much more concerned with increasing their profits than with their workers’ wages, hours and safety. As industries rapidly grew, laborers were left toiling in hazardous working conditions, underpaid and overworked. Companies even hired children as young as 5 years old to work, paying them even less than their adult counterparts.
In the late 1800s, Labor unions grew larger and more organized. These groups of workers and leaders became more vocal, protesting dangerous and unsanitary working conditions, low pay and long hours in strikes and rallies across the nation.
On September 5, 1882, the United States saw its first-ever Labor Day parade in New York City when 10,000 people walked out of their workplaces and marched from City Hall to Union Square.
Industrial cities throughout America saw this demonstration and began their own “workingmen’s holiday,” passing municipal orders—many passed state laws—designating a holiday to recognize the achievements and contributions of American workers to the prosperity of the country.
But even as the tradition grew larger, the federal government and the wealthy entrepreneurs who raked in the profits from the low-pay, high-manufacture society that poor Americans were forced to endure were unwilling to change.
In 1886, a Chicago protest turned violent when workers and policemen clashed. It left at least four people dead and more than 30 wounded. Tensions continued to grow as companies took action against labor unions and protesting workers. After the Pullman Palace Car Company in Chicago fired labor union representatives and cut wages in May 1894, employees went on strike. A month later, the American Railroad Union implemented a railroad worker boycott which at least 250,000 workers in 27 states joined. The strike severely disrupted railway traffic in the country west of Chicago, and it halted commerce that depended on railroad traffic. On June 29, an Illinois gathering of some of the railroad workers rioted, setting fire to buildings, and derailing a locomotive. In response, the federal government dispatched troops to Chicago to squelch the central source of the revolt (against the Illinois governor’s wishes—he had already called state militia troops to handle the situation). The strike only escalated with the arrival of federal troops, and rioters destroyed hundreds of railroad cars in Chicago on July 6. National Guard troops open fired on a mob the next day, killing at least 30 people and wounding many others.
What’s somewhat ironic about the timing of these events is this: President Grover Cleveland sent the federal troops to Chicago just days after signing Congress-approved legislation to create a new federal holiday. That holiday, to be recognized on the first Monday in September, was Labor Day—a time to recognize and celebrate America’s workers.
The day’s designation as such was the federal government’s attempt to calm tensions with labor unions and repair its relationship with American workers.
Days after he signed that bill, federal troops dispatched to Chicago responded to laborer’s demands for better treatment by killing 30+ of them.
After the Pullman strike was declared over in July 1984, labor unions continued their fight to secure better treatment in their places of work. Gradually, conditions improved and measures were put in place to restrict child labor, increase wages, improve working conditions, and implement 8-hour days for American laborers. Work continues to make Americans’ lives at work safer, more comfortable and more prosperous.
Enjoy the holiday—however you celebrate it—and remember, it’s much more than just a day off.