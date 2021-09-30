The month of September each year is Neonatal Intensive Care Awareness Month, honoring all NICU patients, families and health professionals. The last day of the month, September 30th, is the culmination of this campaign to give hope to families who are or have previously experienced stays in the NICU, as well as recognize those who help support them in their difficult journeys.
“One of the greatest gifts you can give families of critically ill infants is hope” founding organization Sweet Peas writes. “Hope in the darkest of hours helps us endure.”
Sweet Peas, now a national nonprofit, was incorporated in Pennsylvania when three women with experiences with NICU stays and infant loss came together for comfort and support. They started filling gift bags with items they wished they’d had or needed during their families’ stays in the hospital and named their group Sweet Peas. In the NICU, they said, babies so often resemble little peas in a pod in their beds. These women and others who have joined as volunteers have become passionate about providing support to families of premature or sick infants and to those who have been affected by pregnancy and infant loss.
