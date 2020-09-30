On September 30, 1936, tens of thousands of Americans gathered at the Nevada-Arizona border, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt was dedicating the concrete marvel that had tamed the Colorado River.
At the turn of the century, farmers attempted to divert the rushing Colorado River toward the many blooming southwest communities with a series of canals. The river refused to be tamed, breaking through the constructed channels in 1905, so the US Bureau of Reclamation was tasked with controlling the waters.
