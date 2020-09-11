In the center of Lower Manhattan, a memorial plaza covers an 8-acre expanse in the shade of surrounding skyscrapers. The footprints of the North and South towers, each nearly an acre in size, are now reflecting pools, where thin sheets of water cascade from the sides and fall toward the basin, 30 feet down. The shallow water in the pools eventually finds its way to the footprints’ centers, where it drops another 20 feet, disappearing.
The architectural design proposing this memorial was entitled Reflecting Absence, and the pools are a big part of that symbolism. The footprints are where absence is made visible—though water flows into the void of the former towers, the holes will never be filled.
