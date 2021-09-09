As groups and organizations around Valley City continue to work towards more visibly honoring home-grown star Peggy Lee, the main event approaches tomorrow (September 10th). Beginning at 6:15 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club, a Peggy Lee Commemorative Event featuring dinner, dancing and Peggy Lee’s music as performed by the Myron Sommerfeld Orchestra will honor the star’s life and legendary career. This event comes as a bit of a delayed celebration of Miss Peggy Lee’s 100th birthday, which was on May 26, 2020. However, COVID forced the cancellation of the centennial celebration, so festivities had to wait.
There's also a project in the works to raise/obtain funds for a mural of Peggy Lee to be installed on the northwest corner of the Rudolf. This was the former location of KOVC and the Rudolf Hotel Dining room—where young Norma Egstrom sang to entertain guests in the 1930s.
