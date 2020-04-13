Dietrich’s school bus made a special trip Friday morning to celebrate a special birthday with the Peterson family.
Their youngest son Turner has always loved school buses and fire trucks so imagine the little boys face when a giant school bus rounded the corner honking its horn in celebration of his 3rd birthday and then yet another visit, later that evening from the VCFD fireman and their fire trucks. A bus and a fire truck visiting your home, what more could a 3 year old ask for.
