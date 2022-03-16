WASHINGTON – Senator John Hoeven today voted to strike down the federal mask mandate for public transportation, including on planes, buses and trains. Hoeven joined Senator Rand Paul in introducing the legislation, a Congressional Review Act (CRA) Resolution of Disapproval, which would eliminate the mask mandate for public transportation and prevent any similar rule from being enacted. The Senate voted to repeal the mask mandate, and the CRA now goes to the House of Representatives.
At a press conference today, Hoeven called for an end to the travel mask mandate and urged support for the CRA. Additionally, Hoeven joined Senator Roger Wicker to press President Biden to end the mask mandate and other COVID-19 travel restrictions.
“It’s long past time that the Biden administration ends their COVID mandates,” said Hoeven. “The American people should be able to choose for themselves if they want to wear a mask when they travel. That’s why I helped introduce this legislation and voted to strike down the travel mask mandate. We’ll continue working to end the mandates and push back on the Biden administration’s overreaching policies.”
Hoeven has worked to stop overreaching federal COVID-19 mandates, including:
· Voting for a CRA to repeal the vaccine mandate on private employers.
· Voting for a CRA to repeal the vaccine mandate for health care workers.
· Working to prevent the federal employee and contractor mandates, including repeatedly voting to defund the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
· Cosponsoring legislation to repeal the vaccine and mask mandates for Head Start teachers and volunteers.
· Pressing the U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary to stop vaccine mandates for USDA employees.