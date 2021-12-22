WASHINGTON – Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, today issued the following statement after the Senate approved the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes important North Dakota defense priorities. Hoeven worked to include provisions to:
• Support service members, including authorizing a 2.7% percent pay raise for our troops.
The NDAA includes Hoeven authored amendments, including:
• Education Benefits for Guard members: Hoeven included his Montgomery GI Bill Parity Act as an amendment, which codifies the ability of National Guardsmen and Reservists to concurrently use federal tuition assistance and Montgomery GI Bill-Selected Reserve education benefits, similar to active duty servicemembers.
• Physical Exams for Guard members: The senator included report language directing the Secretary of Defense to determine the number of Guard and Reserve members who receive a physical exam at the end of service. This is part of Hoeven’s efforts to ensure Guard members receive the same access to care as their active duty counterparts when separating from service.
“The NDAA is about showing our support for the men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to defend our nation,” said Hoeven. “At the same time, it shows strength to our adversaries by authorizing important programs for our national defense. That includes ensuring we continue to modernize our nuclear forces, which is critical for the missions at Minot Air Force Base, support our Global Hawk mission at Grand Fork Air Force Base, as well as authorizing important projects and priorities for our National Guard. As a member of the Senate Defense Appropriations Committee, we’ll continue working to fund these national security priorities.”
North Dakota Priorities in the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act
Missions at Grand Forks Air Force Base
• Authorizing the continued operation of the Block 40 Global Hawks based at Grand Forks.
• Authorizing the Space Development Agency’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite program which will operate from Grand Forks.
Nuclear Modernization at Minot Air Force Base
The NDAA fully authorizes critical nuclear modernization programs, including:
• $2.6 billion for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent – the replacement for the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and includes language prohibiting cuts to the ICBM force in the next fiscal year.
• $609 million for the Long Range Stand Off (LRSO) nuclear cruise missile.
• $660 million for upgrades to the B-52.
Support for the North Dakota National Guard
• Authorizing $78 million for the Air Force to procure an additional 4 MQ-9s, which are flown by the North Dakota Air National Guard’s 119th Wing in Fargo.
• A $15 million authorization for a new National Guard Readiness Center in Dickinson.