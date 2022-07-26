An apparent traffic accident took place Monday morning in the eastbound lane of the I-94 near Valley City’s easternmost exit. It is not known if there were any injuries as of yet, though an ambulance was on-scene at the time reporters arrived.
There was some visible damage to a pickup truck (foreground of photo), particularly to its tire. The picture shows the truck as it was resting by the fence dividing the shoulder bridging the interstate and the frontage road. In the background, crews clear debris. This is a developing story.