Fargo, North Dakota – Audubon Dakota and The City of Moorhead are excited to participate in the second ever Call to Earth Day on November 3rd, 2022. We are seeking volunteers to help us remove the invasive, non-native plant, Buckthorn, at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead, on November 3rd from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. Join us in our conservation efforts to support our community and help protect our planet.

Call to Earth Day is a global initiative from CNN designed to make an impact, raise awareness, and engage communities in making a difference to protect the future of our planet. Through Call to Earth Day, CNN partners with schools, individuals, and organizations to raise awareness of environmental issues and to educate about conservation.

