Fargo, North Dakota – Audubon Dakota and The City of Moorhead are excited to participate in the second ever Call to Earth Day on November 3rd, 2022. We are seeking volunteers to help us remove the invasive, non-native plant, Buckthorn, at M.B. Johnson Park in Moorhead, on November 3rd from 2:00 – 6:00 P.M. Join us in our conservation efforts to support our community and help protect our planet.
Call to Earth Day is a global initiative from CNN designed to make an impact, raise awareness, and engage communities in making a difference to protect the future of our planet. Through Call to Earth Day, CNN partners with schools, individuals, and organizations to raise awareness of environmental issues and to educate about conservation.
If you’re unable to participate in Audubon Dakota’s event, you can still join the movement simply by doing something positive to protect the environment on November 3, 2022. No effort is too small, and people are encouraged to think big and get creative to be impactful. If you still aren’t sure how you can help, but you want to be involved, we suggest visiting an Urban Woods and Prairie Initiative site. While exploring nature, take a photo and post to social media with a caption that explains what the environment means to you and why it’s worth protecting. Use the hashtag #CallToEarth to be part of the global movement!
Photo: Monica Jorge/Audubon
The National Audubon Society protects birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow. Audubon works throughout the Americas using science, advocacy, education, and on-the-ground conservation. State programs, nature centers, chapters, and partners give Audubon an unparalleled wingspan that reaches millions of people each year to inform, inspire, and unite diverse communities in conservation action. A nonprofit conservation organization since 1905, Audubon believes in a world in which people and wildlife thrive. Audubon Dakota is the North and South Dakota state office of the National Audubon Society. Where birds thrive, people prosper - Audubon Dakota aims to connect with communities throughout North and South Dakota to demonstrate the importance of protecting and restoring native habitats for our bird species. Learn more at www.dakota.audubon.org and @audubondakota.