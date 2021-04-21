Standing for the Pledge, followed by standing and talking congenially about a shared dream for our future. Handshakes were a common sight, as were work boots and wives of the handshakers.
No, we weren’t at a work party.
Believe it or not, we were all (and there were many of us) attending a commission meeting of the Barnes County commissioners, at 8 a.m. on the second floor of the Barnes County Courthouse. In fact, there were so many attendees that chairs were brought in, and people were standing in the back of the room and even out in the hall. Interest in this meeting was very high, and it wasn’t because of the planning and zoning decisions being made, although there was some interest in those too.
Everyone attending listened politely to the assorted zoning decisions, although the “main event” began when a tall figure dressed warmly in a red plaid jacket (it was a chilly morning) took the stage.
Rockne Earles developed a resolution that he was asking the commissioners to sign.
Mr. Earles is not a member of a far-away state government or part of an advocate group of any kind. In fact, when he began speaking, he made sure to point that out: “I’m funded by no group, stand for no party; I’m by myself up here.”
He went on to speak of the North Dakota counties that have passed resolutions like the one he brought to the commission on Tuesday morning: Emmons, Stark, and McKenzie counties, according to Mr. Earles, have this type of legislation in place. He also stated (and an audience member agreed) that around “1,200 counties in the United States have already adopted measures like this one.”
Read the full story in your Wednesday, April 21st Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.