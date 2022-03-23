By Iain Woessner
Valley City Scout Troop 560 recognized its members who had earned awards and taken on new positions of leadership at an honor’s ceremony on Monday evening.
Daryl Nelson is the new senior patrol leader for the troop, taking on a leadership role that he only now feels he’s at last ready for.
“I had an opportunity awhile ago, but I decided not to take it, just to let others take the chance. I’m glad to have it now and I’m hoping I’m a good leader for the rest of the troop. I hope I can step up to the plate.”
Nelson hopes the experience and opportunity will allow him to continue to create lasting memories for his fellow scouts.
“It gives me a step up,” Nelson said. “I get leadership, I get experience for it, I get to lead the troop and hopefully we can make many more moments.”
Nelson was one of a number of scouts honored with merit badges, promotions to leadership positions within the troop and other distinctions.
Be sure and pick up your Wednesday, March 23rd Times-Record to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.