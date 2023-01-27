By Paul McDonald
TR News/Sports
A big congratulations to Kelly Scott for being named the 2022-2023 Barnes County North teacher of the year.
Mrs. Scott teaches fourth grade at BCN. She has been teaching for 25 years at BCN and that includes Wimbledon-Courtney before they joined North Central to form Barnes County North. All together she has been a teacher for over 30 years.
When asked by the Times-Record what this honor means to her she replies, “I’m super honored. We have so many great teachers here,” Scott continues, “The thing is, we all feed off each other. We all work together, you take their ideas, they take yours. I’m honored and lucky to work with such great teachers.”
The next step for Scott is the county level, which of course is Barnes County. She has some paperwork to fill out for that part upon receiving the application for the county level.
The honor of becoming Teacher of the Year is nominated by the school, their peers and community members.
