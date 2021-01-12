A benefit for Pat Schwehr, Sanborn native, will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.
Pat recently experienced a medical emergency, experiencing cardiac arrest. He was air lifted to Fargo, where he spent a total of five weeks in the hospital. Jordet, Pat’s wife, says that Pat was initially only given a 10% chance of surviving, but that with the help of the Barnes County Ambulance, Valley City Police Department officers and medical professional at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, he was able to beat those odds.
